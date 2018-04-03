Western set to reduce emissions thanks to $11.6M grant

Western University will be the recipient of provincial funding for reducing greenhouse gas emissions thanks to a grant from the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development.

The school is receiving over $11 million to help them transition the campus away from fossil fuels.

The money will be used to implement a system that recycles heat from the power plant for use in other buildings.

The efficiencies from the proposed upgrade will result in a 12 per cent reduction in emissions and $1.5 million in annual savings according to operations and finance VP Lynn Logan.

In addition to using the wasted heat, the proposed upgrades would also reduce the amount of natural gas required for generating steam and chilled water.