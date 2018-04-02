World
April 2, 2018 11:29 pm

2 killed after planes collide at Indiana airport

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: At least 2 people dead after two planes collide in Indiana

A A

A coroner says two people died after two planes collided at a northeastern Indiana airport.

Grant County Coroner Chris Butche has identified the victims as the pilot, 31-year-old Kyle Hibst, and passenger, 31-year-old David Wittkamper, both of Elwood. They were members of the Pipe Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Butche tells WTHR-TV a Cessna 150 carrying Hibst and Wittkamper took off from Marion Municipal Airport on Monday and clipped a larger Cessna 525 Citation Jet that was landing. He says the smaller plane crashed and caught fire.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 injured after planes collide over Montreal south shore shopping mall

Butche says the five people on the larger plane weren’t injured.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration says it will investigate the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, and will be in charge of the investigation.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
David Wittkamper
David Wittkamper killed
Kyle Hibst
Kyle Hibst killed
Marion Municipal Airport
Planes Collide
planes collide Indiana
planes collide Indiana airport
Planes collide Marion Municipal Airport

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News