Missing 44-year-old Toronto man was last seen in Burlington
A A
Halton police are hoping you can help find a 44-year-old Toronto man, missing in the Burlington area.
Alain Paul was last seen near Joseph Brant Hospital and was walking along Lakeshore Road about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.
READ MORE: Toronto police handling of missing persons cases under external review
Paul is described as 5’5″ and approximately 190 lbs with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a grey dress shirt, blue jeans and a long black coat.
Police say he requires regular medication.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.