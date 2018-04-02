Canada
Missing 44-year-old Toronto man was last seen in Burlington

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  Global News
Alain Paul was last seen near Joseph Brant Hospital and was walking along Lakeshore Road about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Halton Regional Police Service
Halton police are hoping you can help find a 44-year-old Toronto man, missing in the Burlington area.

Alain Paul was last seen near Joseph Brant Hospital and was walking along Lakeshore Road about 7:30  p.m. Sunday night.

Paul is described as 5’5″ and approximately 190 lbs with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a grey dress shirt, blue jeans and a long black coat.

Police say he requires regular medication.

