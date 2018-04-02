Missing 44-year-old Toronto man was last seen in Burlington

Halton police are hoping you can help find a 44-year-old Toronto man, missing in the Burlington area.

Alain Paul was last seen near Joseph Brant Hospital and was walking along Lakeshore Road about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Paul is described as 5’5″ and approximately 190 lbs with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a grey dress shirt, blue jeans and a long black coat.

Police say he requires regular medication.