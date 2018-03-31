Woodrack Cafe collecting supplies for WIN House, supporting victims of abuse

This weekend you can get your caffeine fix with a charitable twist. The Woodrack Cafe will be collecting supplies for WIN House this week.

WIN House provides support for women escaping abusive situations, often with their children. The organization focuses on collecting hygiene products — including tampons, pads and diapers.

“They’re typically leaving their homes without any of these basic materials,” said Clare Packer, who helped organize the drop off. “They’re not able to afford them. To go without these basic products like tampons, pads and diapers for your kids is kind of unimaginable.”

Other supplies, such as deodorant and toothpaste, are also welcomed, but people often forget that women and children have specific needs when it comes to hygiene and health.

“People take it for granted, their ability to be able to afford and purchase these basic products,” Clare said.

“It’s almost unimaginable to be on the streets, having fled domestic abuse, and not even be able to buy tampons or pads for yourself.”

The drop box at the Woodrack Cafe will be available until April 9th. The cafe is at 7603 109th Street.

The WIN House strives to make sure anyone in an abusive situation knows that they have resources available, and that they will be taken care of.

“One of the reasons that a lot of them stay in abusive relationships is because there isn’t another option for them to leave,” Clare explained. “So providing that option, it’s such a valuable resource to people. And I think what they do is really important.”

You can find more about WIN House here, or by following the #CommunityDrive tag on social media.