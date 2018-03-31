Special weather statement issued, strong winds expected for parts of southern Ontario

Southern Ontario is in for a windy day, as strong gusts are expected to develop throughout the day Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a large portion of the region, including Hamilton, Waterloo and London.

“Strong southwesterly winds will develop this afternoon ahead of a cold front,” the statement reads. “Gusts will reach 70 kilometres an hour later this afternoon, with the odd gust to 80 kilometres per hour.”

The agency said the winds will slowly weaken into Saturday evening.

Toronto is expected to experience some of the strong winds, Environment Canada said, with gusts up to 60 kilometres an hour possible Saturday afternoon.

The city is forecast for a high of 8 C, with rain also expected later in the afternoon.