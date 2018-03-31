Weather
March 31, 2018 11:45 am
Updated: March 31, 2018 12:11 pm

Special weather statement issued, strong winds expected for parts of southern Ontario

By Web Writer  Global News

In this April 2008 file photo, a man struggles with his umbrella in the wind and the rain along St-Laurent Boulevard in Montreal.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

Southern Ontario is in for a windy day, as strong gusts are expected to develop throughout the day Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a large portion of the region, including Hamilton, Waterloo and London.

“Strong southwesterly winds will develop this afternoon ahead of a cold front,” the statement reads. “Gusts will reach 70 kilometres an hour later this afternoon, with the odd gust to 80 kilometres per hour.”

The agency said the winds will slowly weaken into Saturday evening.

Toronto is expected to experience some of the strong winds, Environment Canada said, with gusts up to 60 kilometres an hour possible Saturday afternoon.

The city is forecast for a high of 8 C, with rain also expected later in the afternoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Ontario weather
Special Weather Statement
Toronto weather
Weather Agency

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News