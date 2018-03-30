Pierre-Luc Dubois has first NHL hat trick as Blue Jackets down Flames 5-1

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored first career hat trick as the Columbus Blue Jackets stayed hot with a 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Columbus’s sixth straight road victory and 12th win in their past 13 games, moved them past the Philadelphia Flyers and into third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets are one point back of the second place Pittsburgh Penguins.

Markus Hannikainen and Markus Nutivaara also scored for Columbus (44-29-5). Dubois’s linemates Artemi Panerin and Cam Atkinson had two assists apiece. The Blue Jackets wrap up its three-game road trip in Vancouver on Saturday.

Chris Stewart scored for Calgary (35-33-10), ruining Sergei Bobrovky’s shutout bid with 22 seconds left in the game. The Flames have lost seven straight games, being outscored 33-8 over that span.

Due to an injury to Marcus Foligno (lower body), Dubois was re-united with Panarin and Atkinson on the top line in Edmonton on Tuesday and so far, so good. Dubois’s first multi-goal game comes after the dynamic trio combined for two goals against the Oilers.

Making it 2-0 at 12:23 of the first period, Dubois’s first of the night came on a one-timer past rookie Jon Gillies after being set up neatly by Panarin.