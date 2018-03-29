Vernon addresses ‘street entrenched population’

A townhall meeting is being organized to address the growing concern about Vernon’s so-called ‘street entrenched population’.

A task force comprised of members from the city’s business community, city council, tourism and the RCMP has organized the meeting.

“Business owners in Vernon have expressed concern over the impact of some members of the street entrenched population on their livelihood,” Darrin Taylor, chair of the task force said. “This town hall will give members of the business community an opportunity to express their concerns, and allow the task force to hear those concerns first hand.”

“We are taking a proactive community approach to a developing problem,” Taylor said. “The task force will consult the business community to identify problems, evaluate the impact of those problems, and propose solutions to Vernon City Council. Ultimately it is up to Council to act on those recommendations.”

The townhall meeting is being held Thursday, April 5 at the Schubert Centre staring at 7 p.m.