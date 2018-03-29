Multi-vehicle crash causes significant delays on Hwy 2 near Bowden, Alta.

Drivers using Highway 2 northbound can expect major delays near Bowden, Alta., due to an earlier multi-vehicle accident Thursday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday RCMP said they responded to a call of a tractor-trailer that had jackknifed.

It turned out there was more than one.

“At least three other semi tractor-trailer units have crashed at this location,” RCMP said in a news release.

Highway and traffic crews are still on scene, RCMP said.

Twitter user Terry Bleau said there’s a “mile-long backup.”

“It is anticipated that this detour will remain in place until at least 10 a.m. to allow emergency services time to clear the area,” RCMP said.

Police said “extremely icy road conditions” were a factor in the accident.

To see the latest road conditions, visit 511 Alberta.

Bowden is located approximately 100 kilometres north of Calgary.