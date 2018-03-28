Unspecified threat leads to student suspensions, RCMP patrols at Fort McMurray high school

An unspecified threat made in the form of graffiti on a washroom wall at a Fort McMurray high school has resulted in an RCMP investigation and the school suspending students suspected of being involved, police said on Wednesday.

According to the RCMP, officers were called to Father Patrick Mercredi Community High School shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday after someone reported a threat had been made to the school. Thanks to surveillance video, police said they have been able to narrow down suspects. On Wednesday night, police said suspects still need to be interviewed and it was too early to say if charges would be laid.

Police did not say how many suspects there are.

As a result of the threat, Mounties patrolled both the interior and exterior of the school on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The RCMP and Fort McMurray Catholic School District take threats against schools very seriously and have taken steps to ensure the safety of the students and staff of Father Mercredi,” police said in a news release. “The RCMP is mandated to enhance public safety, which includes investigating and prosecuting those who commit acts such as this, ensuring citizens feel welcome and safe in their community.”

Anyone with information about the graffiti in the school’s washroom is asked to call the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment at 780-788-4040 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by phoning Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or by contacting them online.