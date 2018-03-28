Long stretch of George Street to undergo major makeover come May

Major upgrades are coming to the city’s main drag this summer as a portion of George Street will get a revamped look.

The more-than-$2-million construction project will begin in May and see construction along George Street from Hunter Street south to Lake Street, with upgrades aimed at improving connectivity to the downtown with improved walking, cycling and driving upgrades. This includes signalled crosswalks, landscaped medians and additional trees and shrubbery along the route.

“The idea is to modernize George Street,” said Town Ward Coun. Dean Pappas. “This is essentially a makeover for our main street. The real construction is going to be down here around Little Lake, the Holiday Inn and No Frills.”

Much of the work from Hunter Street south towards Sherbrooke Street involves line painting, mainly to connect and extend the existing bike lanes that begin north of the city to connect them to the south end.

It’s anticipated the work won’t cause much disruption to traffic and access to all businesses in the area will be maintained.

“Generally speaking, traffic flow will be maintained during construction but there will be lane closures and different types of closures during construction to allow for the work to continue,” said City of Peterborough transportation manager Kevin Jones. “Generally, traffic will be maintained during the construction.”

The four-lane section of roadway from Sherbrooke south to Lake Street will be turned into three lanes allowing a new centre-turning lane which will help keep traffic moving.

“We get a lot of accidents in that area because of all the left-hand turning on the roadway,” said Jones. “So what we’re doing is re-striping that section of roadway to include three lanes with a dedicated centre-turn lane.”

This will allow the city to put buffered bike lanes in that section of roadway along with pedestrian islands to allow for safer crossing in the area.

It’s expected the work will be completed by the end of summer.

