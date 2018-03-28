Premier Wynne’s daycare announcement, a winner with some Kingston parents

On the eve of the provincial budget, Premier Kathleen Wynne made a big announcement aimed at getting parents’ interest.

“From the time your child turns two-and-a-half to the time they can enter kindergarten, you’ll no longer have to pay for them to attend all-day licensed child care.”

Any kind of a break in daycare costs comes as welcome news to parent Jennifer Cameron. “I think it would take a big load off families for sure — it’s a major expense in our household.”

It’s to the point that Cameron says daycare costs are why she and her partner only have one child.

“Right now, it costs us about $700 a month and that’s for three days a week.”

With daycare costs running into the hundreds, even thousands of dollars a month, single-parent Jamie Candy says she can’t afford to work.

Her oldest child is now in grade school but says when both her children were in daycare, it was costing her $100 a day with subsidies.

“As a single parent, you can’t do both, even with subsidies, it’s still very hard.”

Progressive Conservative candidate for Kingston and the Islands Gary Bennett says the $2.2-billion price tag is a hefty one and thinks a more targeted approach would better serve Ontario taxpayers.

“We need to ensure once again that those that need the help get the help. The announcement as I understand — whether you can afford daycare or not doesn’t matter — they’re providing free universal daycare to anyone.”

Jill Macdonald runs the YMCA’s daycare facilities ìn the Kingston region and says Wynne’s announcement has parents talking.

“We’ve had a couple of parents as well as staff, kind of fielding questions and just taking general inquiries and statements from parents about their excitement.”

Whether that excitement will translate into votes for the Liberals won’t be known until June.

The daycare promise doesn’t come into effect until 2020 and to fulfil that promise, the government will have to win this summer’s election.