Manitoba Liberal Party leader to seek nomination in St. Boniface

Manitoba Liberal Party leader Dougald Lamont is looking to win a seat in the legislature as an MLA for St. Boniface.

Lamont announced his bid to be the Liberal candidate in the St. Boniface by-election Wednesday morning.

The riding was left vacant earlier this month after long-time MLA and former Premier, Greg Selinger, resigned.

“This is an important by-election because it offers voters an opportunity for much-needed new leadership and vision for St. Boniface as well as the Manitoba Legislature,” Lamont said in a statement.

Lamont was elected leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party last fall.

The nomination meeting is April 26.

The Liberals haven’t held official party status since 1995. A win by Lamont would give them four sitting MLA’s and official status.

The Premier still hasn’t set a date for the by-election.