Bill Kelly: An election platform cloaked as a budget

The Wynne government unveil its final budget before the upcoming provincial election Wednesday.

Given the flurry of funding photo ops over the last few days, I’m wondering what’s left to announce.

We’ve already been told of funding for full-day child care for children aged two and a half right up until they qualify for all-day kindergarten. That’s on top of a hefty commitment to improve supports for children with special needs.

And, of course, there are previous announcements for mental health assistance, free prescription drugs for seniors and more money for hospitals, to name a few.

So, unless the finance minister has found some loose change under the seat cushions at Queen’s Park, it’s unlikely that there’ll be any more surprises in Wednesday’s budget.

Keep in mind that with only a few weeks to go until the legislature shuts down for the election, these promises will only come to pass if the Liberals are re-elected in June, so this budget is really a campaign platform cloaked as a budget.

The big question is, will this array of political confections be enough to entice what is clearly a disgruntled electorate?

The polls say no, but this is Ontario and the only predictable thing about Ontario elections is that they’re unpredictable.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News