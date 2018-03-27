West Kelowna bracing for possible floods

The city of West Kelowna is getting a head start on the impending flood season.

For starters, the city is closing Rotary Trails Park effective today as a result of what it calls “an abundance of caution” in case of flooding.

The city says it will be staging flood supplies at the park and at other areas within its jurisdiction.

For homeowners who wish to protect their properties from possible flooding, sand and sandbags will be made available at the following locations:

– Kinsmen Works Yard – 3170 Shannon Lake Road

– Across the street from the Glenrosa Fire Station on Gates Road

– Across the street from the Rose Valley Fire Station on West Kelowna Road

– Two locations along Hitchner Road