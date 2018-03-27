Crime
March 27, 2018 2:45 pm

Woman fights off man who she says grabbed her at MSVU: Halifax police

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police responded to the campus of Mount Saint Vincent University in relation to a suspicious circumstance

Global News/File
A A

A woman has told Halifax Regional Police that she fought off a man who attempted to grab her on Monday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance at Mount Saint Vincent University campus at approximately 12:46 a.m.

READ MORE: 12-year-old boy hit by vehicle, seriously injured

The woman said she was in a parking area behind the Birch residences when a man grabbed her from behind.

The woman told police she struck the man and he ran off.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP warn of ‘shortchanging scam’ in Greenwood

Police say their suspect was wearing a dark grey sweater, dark blue jeans and white VANS running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 902-490-5016.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Birch Residences
Crime
Halifax crime
halifax police
Halifax Regional Police
Mount Saint Vincent University
MSVU
Nova Scotia

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News