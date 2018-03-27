Woman fights off man who she says grabbed her at MSVU: Halifax police
A woman has told Halifax Regional Police that she fought off a man who attempted to grab her on Monday morning.
Police say they responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance at Mount Saint Vincent University campus at approximately 12:46 a.m.
The woman said she was in a parking area behind the Birch residences when a man grabbed her from behind.
The woman told police she struck the man and he ran off.
Police say their suspect was wearing a dark grey sweater, dark blue jeans and white VANS running shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 902-490-5016.
