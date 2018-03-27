London’s Economic Roadmap getting a makeover

London’s Economic Roadmap is heading in a slightly new direction.

During its meeting yesterday, the strategic priorities and policy committee voted 8-4 in favour of a staff recommendation to remodel the five-year plan.

Instead of having five main priorities, it has been narrowed down focusing on making London a centre for excellence for medical innovation.

Coun. Josh Morgan pushed for the map to be scrapped, but his motion failed.

READ MORE: Sanctuary city status sparks heated debate at London City Hall

Coun. Paul Hubert voted in favour of keeping the roadmap but agreed the private sector needs to be more involved.

“The more the private sector of our community has their fingertips over it, and the less the public sector is out of the way, the better off we are,” Hubert said.

Councillors Anna Hopkins and Maureen Cassidy agreed the private sector should be more involved in the process and voted in favour of the staff recommendation.

Part of the recommendation also calls for an appreciation reception for those community members and groups which helped put the roadmap together.

The full council will hold a final vote on the issue Tuesday.