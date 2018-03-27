Bill Kelly: Hamilton’s LRT debate about to heat up

It appears that Hamilton’s LRT debate, which has been politically dormant for the past few months, is about to heat up and will likely be the hot-button issue in the upcoming municipal election.

Even though city council is officially supportive of the project, it’s common knowledge that many councillors would gladly change their vote if it didn’t harm them politically.

Candidates for this fall’s election aren’t allowed to register until spring, but there are rumblings that a number of anti-LRT candidates are ready to challenge incumbent councillors who supported LRT.

In fact, I’m told that there is a least one credible and well-financed candidate who will challenge Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who of course, has been the champion for LRT for the past few years.

The anti-LRT faction point to public opinion surveys that show that the majority of voters across the city are not supportive of the project and they’re hoping that discontented voters will flock to the polls this October to express their opposition.

More importantly, some councillors, who offered only lukewarm support for LRT, may declare their opposition to continuing with LRT in an attempt to curry favour with constituents who oppose the project.

Don’t forget that a new city council is not obligated to honour the policies of the old council and it would only take a couple of anti-LRT votes to scuttle the deal.

The pro- and anti-LRT forces better dust off their talking points for what promises to be a lively election campaign.

