Alleged Kelowna drug dealer dragged out of bed

It was years three ago when border authorities intercepted a large quantity of drugs sent from China — destined for an address in West Kelowna.

The package contained nearly 13 kilograms of a chemical called MDEA, which has effects similar to ecstacy.

Three people were charged, including a young Kelowna man named Ethan Dillon, who was 19 at the time.

Dillon’s trial for trafficking was supposed to get underway Monday in Kelowna court, and the Crown was certainly ready.

Officials from Canada Border Services Agency from the Lower Mainland were present and ready to testify, as were several police officers.

But the trial failed to get off the ground because Dillon was a no-show.

An arrest warrant was issued for him. Officers found Dillon in Peachland where he was literally dragged out of bed and driven to the Kelowna courthouse in cuffs.

He showed up Monday afternoon, telling the judge he thought the trial was supposed to start Tuesday. He mentioned to the judge that he hoped to have his mother and brother in the courtroom for support.

Dillon, who is representing himself, offered no apology to the court and indicated that he wasn’t ready for his trial because he left all his legal documents at home in Peachland.

The trial finally began late Monday afternoon and is scheduled for four more days.

Dillon remains in custody.

If Dillon is found guilty, he could be looking at jail time.

One of his alleged partners, Steven Allen, pleaded guilty a few months ago and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.