Talk to the Experts
April 2, 2018 11:00 am

April 7 – MacMillan Estate Planning

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

MacMillan Estate Planning will be on Talk to the Experts Saturday at noon.

Courtesy: MacMillan Estate Planning
A A

This Saturday at noon, join Talk to the Experts as Daryl Hooke speaks with trust and estate planning specialist, Sherri MacMillan. MacMillan Estate Planning’s next seminar will present strategies that put you in control of what happens to your assets, now and for generations to come.

Key topics include minimizing tax,protecting your wealth and keeping family harmony intact.

To keep informed on upcoming seminars, register online today.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
MacMillan Estate Planning
MacMillan Estate Planning 630 CHED
MacMillan Estate Planning CHED
MacMillan Estate Planning Talk to the Experts
Talk to the Experts
Talk to the experts 630 CHED
Talk to the Experts CHED

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News