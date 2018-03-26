Talk to the Experts
March 26, 2018 5:45 pm

March 31 – Global Pet Foods

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Global Pet Foods will be on Talk to the Experts on 630 CHED this weekend.

Supplied: Global Pet Foods
A A

This weekend, tune in to Talk to the Experts on 630 CHED as Daryl Hooke is joined by Global Pet Foods. That’s this Saturday at noon, only on 630 CHED.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Global Pet Foods
Global Pet Foods 630 CHED
Global Pet Foods CHED
Global Pet Foods Talk to the Experts
Talk to the Experts
Talk to the experts 630 CHED
Talk to the Experts CHED

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News