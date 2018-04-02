Talk to the Experts
April 2, 2018 11:00 am

April 7 – The Zen Strategy

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Tune in to Talk to the Experts this Saturday to hear from The Zen Strategy.

Supplied: The Zen Strategy
Are you retired or worried about another market crash, looking to get a second income from your investments, or even want to invest on your own but don’t know where to start? This Saturday on Talk to the Experts, Daryl Hooke is joined by Gavin Radzick of The Zen Strategy.

Gavin will be discussing the recent volatile stock market, protecting your nest-egg, where to invest in these uncertain times and other useful financial strategies.

That’s this Saturday at 11 a.m., only on 630 CHED.

