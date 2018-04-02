April 7 – The Zen Strategy

Are you retired or worried about another market crash, looking to get a second income from your investments, or even want to invest on your own but don’t know where to start? This Saturday on Talk to the Experts, Daryl Hooke is joined by Gavin Radzick of The Zen Strategy.

Gavin will be discussing the recent volatile stock market, protecting your nest-egg, where to invest in these uncertain times and other useful financial strategies.

That’s this Saturday at 11 a.m., only on 630 CHED.