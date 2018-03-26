Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pays a visit to Kingston

Justin Trudeau and family were in Kingston last weekend so the prime minister’s son could take part in the “Kids for Kids” hockey tournament, an annual event that raises money for local charities.

READ MORE: Kids for Kids minor hockey tournament underway in Kingston

The PM took in the game at the Invista Centre on Saturday. Later that day, he stepped on the Wolfe Island Ferry, where he and his two kids had a chance to get behind the wheel and steer the large boat across Lake Ontario.

Trudeau was also spotted at bread and butter bakery in the west end and the grizzly grill downtown. The PM was seated window-side at the restaurant, with nearby patrons trying to snap a quick picture.

READ MORE: Gord Downie calls out to Justin Trudeau during Tragically Hip’s final show of tour

Staff working that night at the Griz were able to grab a snapshot for facebook. “Just another Saturday night serving up the prime minister some dinner!”