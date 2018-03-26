London police lay impaired driving charges after downtown parking lot mayhem

An erratically driven vehicle was the source of multiple 911 calls Sunday morning and reports of multiple crashes before the driver smashed into the back of a convenience store on York Street.

London police were first called about a Chrysler 300 that crashed twice in plaza parking lot on the corner of York Street and Ridout Street at around 9:15 a.m. The vehicle made at least two 360-degree turns before leaving the lot and coming back a short time later, police said.

READ MORE: London Police arrest 17-year-old with impaired driving

Officers said the car struck a parked vehicle, drove into the back of a convenience store causing around $30,000 in damage, and left heading south on Ridout Street.

London police say they received another 911 call after the suspect vehicle was seen travelling the wrong direction on Grey Street, a one-way street.

Police found the car parked at the corner of Adelaide Street North and Trafalgar Street.

READ MORE: Traffic stop in Arva leads to gun, drug, and impaired driving charges for London man

A 27-year-old Port Severn man has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle, driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, dangerous driving, and possession of a schedule II substance.

He’ll appear in court on Wednesday, April 25.