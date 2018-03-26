Okanagan plant set to open in July

The company behind a $60 million salad products operation in Coldstream, is planning to open its packing plant in July.

Quebec-based Vegpro International purchased 700 acres from the Coldstream Ranch last year, to grow and process salad greens.

READ MORE: Quebec salad company expected to create over 150 jobs in the north Okanagan

Up to 200 jobs need to be filled.

Jonathan Blais from the company said the management and supervisor jobs are being filled now, with the plant jobs coming later.

He said they’ve received hundreds of resumes after posting 60 positions online.

The baby leaf salad products will be sold in grocery stores under the brand “Fresh Attitude.”