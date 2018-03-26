Police search for suspect, vehicle following carjacking Sunday

Calgary police are looking for a suspect and a stolen vehicle following a carjacking in the city core Sunday night.

Police said the incident happened around 10:10 p.m. in the 1700 block of 10A Street S.W.

A man told police he had his rental car taken and was also hit by bear spray during the attack, police said.

After spraying the man, the suspect sped off with the vehicle.

The victim was not seriously injured in the attack, police said.

The investigation continues.