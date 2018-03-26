Crime
March 26, 2018 10:26 am

Halifax Regional Police investigating violent home invasion

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a break-in at a home on March 25, 2018

File/ Global News
A A

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a violent home invasion that occurred on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to reports of an incident at 8:15 p.m., which occurred in the 5200 block of Kent Street in Halifax.

Two men had reportedly approached the door of a home. When a man answered, he was assaulted.

READ MORE: Deceased man found behind Halifax grocery store

Police say that numerous items were taken from the home.

The forensic identification unit is now on scene and police are continuing to investigate.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Break In
Crime
Halifax crime
halifax police
Halifax Regional Police
Home Invasion
Kent St.
Stolen
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News