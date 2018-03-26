Halifax Regional Police investigating violent home invasion

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a violent home invasion that occurred on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to reports of an incident at 8:15 p.m., which occurred in the 5200 block of Kent Street in Halifax.

Two men had reportedly approached the door of a home. When a man answered, he was assaulted.

Police say that numerous items were taken from the home.

The forensic identification unit is now on scene and police are continuing to investigate.