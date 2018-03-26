Future of London’s econonomic road map in question

Three years after it was created London’s community economic road map may be coming to an early end.

The road map, which was conceived by former city manager Art Zuidema and approved by city council in 2015, returns to city hall Monday.

A report going before the strategic priorities and policy committee says the road map lacks leadership, focus and identity. It also says there’s no clear “owner” or “leader” for the initiative.

Ward 7 Counc. Josh Morgan tells 980 CFPL he thinks it’s time for the road map came to an end.

“This is a project that was mainly spearheaded by Mr. Zuidema and Mr. Hayward has inherited it, and I think it would do him a service by wrapping this up and completing the actions that need to be completed.”

The report also says the city has been told this shouldn’t be a city-driven initiative.

“I’ve not been supportive in this directive in some time, I certainly think we have some important economic issues to tackle, as well as job creation, and we have issues with participation rate on the employment side,” said Morgan.

“I never thought that this project, packaged in the way that it was, was ever really going to accomplish this.”

The road map hasn’t been cheap.

City politicians approved an annual $100,000 budget in 2016 with the money scheduled to last until 2019.