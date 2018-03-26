67’s edge Bulldogs to even series at 1

The Ottawa 67’s beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 5-4 in a wild game Sunday night to tie their first round OHL playoff series at a game apiece.

Sam Bitten scored the winning goal, on the power-play, with 2:01 left in regulation after Hamilton had tied the game just 63 seconds earlier.

Bulldogs forward Brandon Saigeon evened the score at 16:56 of the third period after teammate Riley Stillman brought the ‘Dogs to within 4-3 after a sensational deke on Ottawa goalie Olivier Tremblay.

Stillman also had an assist for Hamilton while Robert Thomas chipped in with two assists in front of 3,421 fans at FirstOntario Centre.

🚨 GOOOOALLL 🚨 @RileyStillman61 with some slick hands and the Bulldogs are within 1! #BulldogsAssemble pic.twitter.com/QqnpbZgwmi — Xyz – Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) March 26, 2018

Will Bitten brought the hometown fans to their feet just 1:03 in the game when he buried a rebound from in front of the 67’s net.

But Ottawa answered with back-to-back goals by Shaw Boomhower, the second of which came early in the third period.

Hamilton captain Justin Lemcke tied the game just 50 seconds later with a slapper that found the back of the net.

The 67’s regained the lead on goals by Sasha Chmelevski and Travis Barron before Stillman and Saigeon replied for Hamilton.

Bulldogs goalie Kaden Fulcher allowed five goals on 30 shots while Tremblay made 31 saves for the 67’s, who will host Game 3 on Tuesday night.