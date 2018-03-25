Cyclist, 83, dies after collision with car in Boucherville

An 83-year-old man has died following a collision with a vehicle in Boucherville.

Longueuil police said the crash happened at around 11:25 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of de Montarville Boulevard and Normandie Street.

The cyclist was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

Longueuil police took to Facebook to confirm the death and extend their condolences to the family.

Longueuil police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Voutsinos said preliminary reports suggest the cyclist may have failed to comply with traffic lights at the intersection.

De Montarville Boulevard was closed for several hours to allow for the investigation.