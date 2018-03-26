Scott Thompson: How long can the NRA suppress a younger generation?

Many are comparing the U.S. gun control marches we saw this past weekend to those of the Vietnam War era of the 1960s.

The original protest in Washington saw the largest crowds which inspired similar demonstrations in major cities across the United States and around the world.

The common denominator is a younger generation that is demanding to be heard.

Their message is simple — “enough is enough.”

They want common sense gun control for a country that has lost its way and forgotten to protect its young.

This isn’t about removing guns.

Even the kids realize that is impossible, but simple consistency in background checks, age limits and restriction of military-type assault weapons, would be good baby steps. (As in most countries.)

Politicians who ignore the cries for change do so at their own peril.

It won’t be long until this demographic has the power to vote, and I don’t see too many demonstrations with kids demanding more guns.

The parents have let their children down and now the kids are holding them accountable.

It’s not a question of if there will be change, its a question of when, and how many elections it will take.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML