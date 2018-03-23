Rick Zamperin: Bulldogs have the tools to sweep 67’s

The Hamilton Bulldogs opened their first round OHL playoff series Thursday night, and if Game 1 is any indication, it should be a fun series.

It may be a short one, but the fun factor is there.

All things being equal, Hamilton should — I say “should” — sweep their best-of-7 series against the Ottawa 67’s.

No offence Ottawa, but it’s true.

The Bulldogs are more talented, they have a lot more depth, better goaltending, and better specials teams play than their opening round opponent.

And the Dogs flexed some of that muscle in their series opener at FirstOntario Centre, a 6-3 win over Ottawa.

It wasn’t the best of starts for Hamilton, though.

I, and pretty much everyone else at FirstOntario Centre, thought the Dogs would be chomping at the bit to show the league that their 93-point regular season was no fluke.

But coach John Gruden said after the game that maybe it was nerves or expectations that caused his squad to play tentative.

Come the second period, the Dogs took over and it was soon game over for the 67’s.

If there’s one lesson Hamilton learned Thursday night, it’s that if they play their game, a quick trip to round 2 is on the cards.