Man killed by Via train at Clarkson GO Station in Mississauga

An incident at Clarkson Station delayed rush-hour travellers after a male was struck dead by a passing Via train, on Thursday afternoon.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told Global News Radio 640 Toronto the call for police and paramedics came in just about 5 p.m. for a report of a person struck.

“The Via train came in contact with someone at Clarkson GO station,” said Aikins. “Unfortunately, they passed away at the scene.”

Aikins said trains on the Lakeshore West line came to a halt for just under an hour while bus service was being rolled out as an alternative to passengers.

Service between Union and Port Credit stations as well as between Oakville and Aldershot stations resumed not long after with shuttle buses running travellers between Port Credit and Clarkson while authorities investigated.

“Usually, these investigations take about two hours, and between 5 and 7 p.m., there are about 15,000 passengers passing through this route.”

Avoid Port Credit Go Station & Clarkson Go Station. pic.twitter.com/kFc3KUJMDc — Clarkson BIA (@ClarksonBIA) March 22, 2018