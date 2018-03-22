Skyrise towers proposed for Kelowna’s Prospera Place parking lot

Kelowna city staff have accepted an application from GSL Group, the Vancouver based company that owns Prospera Place, to build two skyrise towers in the parking lot of the arena.

The application asked for a rezoning of the land, currently zoned for mixed-use/residential to a maximum height of 12 storeys, to accommodate the 37- and 27-storey buildings.

WATCH: Kelowna towers reach new heights

The towers would include residential units on top of a retail podium.

The application describes the proposal as having “gently curved retail facades (that will) graciously provide spacious treelined terraces and plazas adding a rich active edge for neighbours and visitors alike.”

The buildings would greatly impact parking at Prospera Place.

The property was purchased for future development and only to be used as a parking lot until development was warranted and feasible.