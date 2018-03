Fire crews are currently at the scene of a house fire in the Omemee area.

Crews were called to Centre Line Road around 1:25 p.m.

Roads are closed from Peace Road to Shamrock Road.

No other details have been made available.

.@KLFireRescue remain on scene of a structure fire at a home on Centre Line Road. As a result, the road is closed from Peace Road to Shamrock Road #cklnews pic.twitter.com/RZdyfCMOi3 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 22, 2018

Fire Crews Responding to the area of Centerline and Peace Road for a structure fire please avoid the area — KLFireRescue (@KLFireRescue) March 22, 2018

