Odessa man charged after washroom videos of ex-girlfriend surface

A 48-year-old Odessa man has been charged with voyeurism after videos of his ex-girlfriend surfaced recently.

Kingston police say the couple lived together in Kingston between April 2016 and October 2017 and it was during this time that the videos were made.

In January, the woman discovered the videos. They had been shot from above her while she was in the washroom of her home.

When she complained to police, the phone was seized. After obtaining a judicial order, police located three videos.

On Tuesday, the man surrendered to police. After being charged, he was released on conditions with a future court date.