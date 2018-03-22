2 people injured in Memorial Dr. E. accident Wednesday

Two people were injured after the car they were in was rear-ended Wednesday night.

The vehicle was at a stop light around 10:50 p.m. on westbound Memorial Drive East by 28 St. S.E. in Calgary when it was struck from behind by another vehicle, Calgary police said.

The two victims were sitting in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle when it was hit by the other vehicle.

One victim was sent to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police said they do not know the current medical status of the second victim.

Police add alcohol may have played a role in the incident and that the investigation continues.