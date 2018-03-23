Crime
London police seeking public’s help identifying man after incident near Northland Mall

By Staff 980 CFPL

Police are not providing many details at this time.

The London Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance locating a man who was involved in an incident with a woman and her three-year-old daughter.

The unspecified incident happened at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday near the Northland Mall.

The man is described as 50 years old, light brown skin, five-feet-11-inches tall, average build, clean shaven, with shorter slicked back brown/grey hair. He was wearing a black leather jacket and jeans.

Police are also reporting that he may speak Spanish and he could be driving a black Ford F-150 with an extended cab.

