London police seeking public’s help identifying man after incident near Northland Mall

The London Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance locating a man who was involved in an incident with a woman and her three-year-old daughter.

The unspecified incident happened at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday near the Northland Mall.

The man is described as 50 years old, light brown skin, five-feet-11-inches tall, average build, clean shaven, with shorter slicked back brown/grey hair. He was wearing a black leather jacket and jeans.

Police are also reporting that he may speak Spanish and he could be driving a black Ford F-150 with an extended cab.