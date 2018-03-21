Over half a million people visited London’s Budweiser Gardens in 2017

It was another busy year at Budweiser Gardens.

A report presented to the corporate services committee Tuesday shows that 587,000 people attended the 134 events at the downtown venue in 2017.

That far exceeded the city’s expectations.

The city of London made $386,000 from operations and ticket sales at Bud Gardens in 2017, however, the city still has $9.1-million in outstanding debt left to pay on the arena.

It’s expected the debt won’t be fully paid back until 2023.

After opening the Ontario Hockey League playoffs in Owen Sound on March 22, the London Knights will host the Attack for Game 3 of their first-round Ontario Hockey League on March 26.