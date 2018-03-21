Gas prices on the rise in Kingston

Kingston drivers woke up to some wild price swings at the pumps Wednesday morning. The price of regular gas shot up overnight. According to gasbuddy.com come prices rose from an average of around $1.14 on Tuesday to as high as $1.28 a litre Wednesday morning.

This is the second time in recent weeks that Kingston drivers have been faced with a price increase of around 15 cents a litre. The difference in the cost of filling up a 72-litre gas tank from Tuesday to Wednesday is about $11.