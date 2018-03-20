Halifax police arrest 3rd man in connection with Derek Mills homicide

Three men have now been charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 19 killing of Derek Miles in Dartmouth.

Murray Robert Timmons, 26, of Dartmouth was arrested Tuesday morning.

Gregory Maxwell Purvis, 52, of Dartmouth and George Andrew Purvis, 30, of West Chezzetcook, were arrested Monday.

According to police, officers arrived at an apartment building at 89 Pinecrest Dr. at around 4:25 p.m. on Jan. 19 in response to a report of a man in medical distress. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Jan. 20, the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and identified the victim as Miles.

Timmons also faces two counts of breaching release conditions and one of breaching probation.

All three men are expected to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Tuesday.