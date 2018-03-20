N.S. RCMP asking for help locating missing 40-year-old woman

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 40-year-old woman.

Krista Bradley was last seen on March 19 around 5 p.m. when she left her home in Elderbank, N.S.

Police say Bradley was driving her grey 2009 Pontiac Vibe with Nova Scotia license plate FNE 916.

Bradley is described as white, five-feet-nine-inches tall and approximately 220 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a pink hoody, black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on Bradley’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.