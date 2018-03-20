Scott Thompson: Kathleen Wynne’s throne speech underwhelmed, but what did you expect?

The Ontario Liberal government staged a throne speech Monday designed to take the attention away from the leading Progressive Conservatives, who despite the airing of their dirty laundry, are still ahead of Kathleen Wynne in the polls while Ontarians are screaming for change.

The purpose of proroguing the government, and then the pomp and circumstance, was so that you understand exactly where your premier stands and announce another round of goodies.

READ MORE: Ontario Liberals focus on hospital wait times, mental-health services in throne speech

“Care” is the new Wynne election catchword as she tries to convince you that healthcare is now her top priority.

Of course, the obvious question is, why now? The party has been in power almost 15 years.

WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Liberals deliver throne speech at Queen’s Park

Are the Liberals not the reason we are where we are? If not, who? Is not Wynne the one fighting with nurses and doctors while glad-handing the teachers and their unions?

Why is healthcare a priority now? Why weren’t wait times, mental health, drug plans and child care a priority before the NDP brought it up? Andrea Horwath has already been preaching to that choir for years.

READ MORE: Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath pitches public dental plan

To say the day was underwhelming for the Liberals is an understatement, and more promises are coming from them with an election budget next week.

At one time a lot of Ontarians were angrily yelling at Wynne. Now I think they just want to move on from the train wreck as soon as possible.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.