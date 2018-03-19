Disabling device used to stop 1 of 2 stolen trucks in Nanton: RCMP

RCMP used an unusual method to seize one of two stolen trucks in two separate incidents south of Calgary last Thursday.

In a news release Monday afternoon, RCMP said the first truck was reported stolen in Calgary on Thursday afternoon, and traveled from the city to the town of Nanton.

Police said they were able to use an onboard GPS and disabling device to keep track of the vehicle and disable it when it stopped in Nanton.

Gregory Sigmunder Whitford, 37, of Nanton, has been charged with 14 offences including:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of stolen property obtained by crime;

Failing to comply with probation;

Failing to comply with a recognizance;

Driving while disqualified.

Whitford was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 21, 2018.

According to the release, later that night a Nanton RCMP officer on patrol saw a vehicle hit the ditch on Highway 533 just east of town and discovered the F-350 involved was stolen.

Police said there were three people inside the truck who were all arrested. Drugs, counterfeit currency, stolen credit cards and stolen identity documents were also allegedly found inside the truck.

Kelly Paul Alexander, 33, is facing numerous charges including:

Possession of methamphetamine;

Possession of stolen property;

Possession of counterfeit currency.

The Cochrane man has been remanded into custody and will appear in court on March 21.

Sarah Turner Stewart, 18, of Calgary has been charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine;

Possession of property obtained by crime;

Eight counts of possession of identity documents.

Stewart has been released and will appear in court on March 21.

Tristen Chelsie Brewser, 26, has been charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine;

Possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of property obtained by crime;

Five counts of failing to comply with a recognizance;

Three counts of possession of identity documents.

The Calgary woman has been remanded into custody and will appear in court on March 21.

According to the release the evidence is still being examined and additional charges are anticipated.