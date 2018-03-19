Drizzle
March 19, 2018 11:30 am
Updated: March 19, 2018 11:36 am

Winter isn’t over yet for the Maritimes as storm set to hit Wednesday

By Online Producer/Reporter

A pedestrian walks down Brunswick Street near Citadel Hill in Halifax as a major winter storm blasts the Maritimes on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
Winter is not over for the Maritimes as Environment Canada says that the region should expect “winter weather” later this week.

According to the national forecaster, which issued a special weather statement for New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, a low pressure system is set to approach the Maritimes from the southwest on Wednesday, with the area expected to see snowfall in the afternoon and into the evening.

The snow will then turn into ice pellets and freezing rain overnight before turning to rain or drizzle on Thursday.

The prediction may change and the amount of snowfall or rain could vary greatly as the system has yet to form.

Global News