Winter isn’t over yet for the Maritimes as storm set to hit Wednesday

Winter is not over for the Maritimes as Environment Canada says that the region should expect “winter weather” later this week.

According to the national forecaster, which issued a special weather statement for New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, a low pressure system is set to approach the Maritimes from the southwest on Wednesday, with the area expected to see snowfall in the afternoon and into the evening.

READ MORE: What Canadians can expect in spring weather from coast-to-coast

The snow will then turn into ice pellets and freezing rain overnight before turning to rain or drizzle on Thursday.

The prediction may change and the amount of snowfall or rain could vary greatly as the system has yet to form.