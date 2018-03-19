Downtown Peterborough goes green for annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

George St. in downtown Peterborough was lined with green as thousands gathered for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The parade is one of the biggest events in the city as the Peterborough region boasts itself as the most Irish city in Canada for its size.

It’s estimated more than 60 per cent of area residents in the city and county have some Irish ties.

Traditionally the parade is held on Sunday but organizers moved the event to Saturday to fall on St. Patrick’s Day itself.

A few of my favorites from shooting the #ptbo St. Patricks Day 5K run/walk today. pic.twitter.com/9WsoveaBdZ — Mike Garside (@garsidemike) March 18, 2018

More than 20 families with deep Irish roots were part of the 17th annual parade which featured nearly 80 entries. The day also featured a raising of the flag of Ireland at City Hall.