Canada
March 19, 2018 9:12 am
Updated: March 19, 2018 9:14 am

Downtown Peterborough goes green for annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News

Thousands flocked to downtown Peterborough on Saturday for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

A A

George St. in downtown Peterborough was lined with green as thousands gathered for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The parade is one of the biggest events in the city as the Peterborough region boasts itself as the most Irish city in Canada for its size.

It’s estimated more than 60 per cent of area residents in the city and county have some Irish ties.

Traditionally the parade is held on Sunday but organizers moved the event to Saturday to fall on St. Patrick’s Day itself.

More than 20 families with deep Irish roots were part of the 17th annual parade which featured nearly 80 entries. The day also featured a raising of the flag of Ireland at City Hall.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Parade
Peterborough Parade
St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day Parade

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News