March 19, 2018 7:09 am

Man taken to hospital after shooting near Yonge and Bloor

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Charles Street just west of Yonge Street on March 19, 2017.

Doug Gamey/Global News
A police investigation is underway after a man was shot in the area of Yonge and Bloor.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday on Charles Street just west of Yonge Street.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 30s was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police have not released any information about possible suspects.

