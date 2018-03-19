Man taken to hospital after shooting near Yonge and Bloor
A A
A police investigation is underway after a man was shot in the area of Yonge and Bloor.
The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday on Charles Street just west of Yonge Street.
Toronto paramedics said a man in his 30s was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Toronto police have not released any information about possible suspects.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.