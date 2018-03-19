Scott Thompson: NDP leader Andrea Horwath’s best shot at victory (and premier) is as a Liberal

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is doing everything in her power to change the channel on the upcoming June provincial election starting Monday with a prorogation of government allowing her to give a throne speech to launch her election campaign.

The past few weeks the Progressive Conservatives have taken most of the spotlight, and despite a colourful leadership campaign still have the lead in the polls, as change is in the air.

The Liberals want to break that momentum and turn attention to themselves and not their alternatives.

But after 15 years, most have heard the story, and are not really interested in what the Liberals pull out of their hat in last-ditch desperation.

As per history, Canadian politics swing one direction and then the other. That is what is happening here.

Kathleen Wynne has been stealing goodies from the NDP’s shopping cart for years.

Pitching the left, and heading Andrea Horwath off at the pass with another promise, is a common occurrence in past elections while the PCs have self-imploded.

Perhaps instead of stealing NDP policies, what the Liberals should steal is NDP leader Andrea Horwath.

That could be Horwath’s — and the Liberals’ — best shot at a victory.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.