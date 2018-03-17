One of the world’s shortest St. Patrick’s Day parades happens in Alberta

“Don’t be late or you’ll miss it,” reads the Village of Carmangay’s website on their annual “World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade” page.

On March 17, 2018 at 11 a.m., St. Patrick’s Day was celebrated with a special parade in Carmangay, Alberta.

READ MORE: Chicago River dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day

The village hosts one of the shortest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the world, literally just crossing one road, with the parade route going from the village office to the Grange Hotel across the street.

“The previous owner of the Grange Hotel, was actually an Irishman, and he came over to the owner of the [village] there, and said ‘Hey come down for a drink, it’s St. Patick’s Day,'” Alysia Kraeker said when explaining how the tradition began.

“And since then, the tradition has been alive. So every St. Patrick’s Day we walk from the [village] office to the bar.”

In true Irish fashion, on Saturday after the parade, you could go into the Grange Hotel for an Irish coffee or beer, and listen to live music while celebrating St. Paddy.