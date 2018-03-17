Crime
Missing London woman found safe

Nicole Coolen, last seen March 3, is now found safe.

London Police are thanking the public after a woman who was missing for nearly two weeks was found safe.

Nicole Coolen, 30, was last seen March 3 in the area of Adelaide Street and Dundas Street.

On Monday, police sent out a release asking for the public’s help finding Coolen, saying they were concerned for her welfare.

Officers say Coolen was safely located and add the community’s help was appreciated.

