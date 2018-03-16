Police investigate two serious crashes

Winnipeg police are investigating a serious incident east of Main Street.

Just after 5:30 Friday afternoon a man was struck by a truck at the intersection of Higgins Avenue and Argyle Street.

Police say the victim is in critical condition in hospital.

During the investigation police closed Higgins in both directions between Waterfront Drive and Argyle.

Meantime, RCMP report a 20 year old man has died after a two vehicle crash in Steinbach Friday afternoon.

Police say the victim from Kleefeld was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle when it collided with a cement truck.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The driver of the cement truck was not hurt.

Police say everyone involved was wearing seat belts and alcohol and speed are not considered factors.